Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Aastha Gill To Drop Her Next Dance Anthem 'Balma'

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 3:52 pm

Playback singer Aastha Gill, who is known for songs like 'DJ Wale Babu', 'Buzz and Naagin' and 'Paani Paani', is set to release her upcoming song titled 'Balma' in collaboration with songwriter and music producer Bali.

Gill, on her first collaboration with Bali, said in a statement: "Bali and I have been jamming on creating something for a long time and with 'Balma', we've truly produced a dance anthem which looks and sounds fantastic! With Quan's groovy beat and Bali's writing, we're sure our audiences will not stop grooving to this one."

Shot in vibrant colors on the streets of Bangkok, the dance video has Bali and Gill taking their unique style quotient a notch higher. Featuring an up-tempo beat with desi influences, the song is touted to be a dance anthem.

Sharing his excitement about the launch of the song, Bali said: "'Balma' has an amazing vibe, and I am ecstatic to collaborate with Aastha on this. Interestingly, it was Badshah who heard the beat and recommended I get Aastha on board, and it was just the perfect combination!"

Bali, who has written Gill's lyrics as well, faced a challenge while penning the lyrics as he had to incorporate her style.

The song will hit the airwaves on July 15 under the label of Warner Music India and will be available across audio streaming platforms.

[With Inputs from IANS]

