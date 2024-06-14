Aamir Khan And Juhi Chawla Reunite At Mr Perfectionist's Ammi's 90th Birthday Bash

On Thursday, June 13, actor Aamir Khan's mother, Zeenat Hussain turned 90. To mark the special occasion, the entire Khan family hosted a special bash for her. Several stars attended the party including actress Juhi Chawla. Taking to her Instagram stories, Juhi shared a priceless pic from the party.
The image also featured Aamir Khan’s sister Farhat. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor was in a traditional suit while Juhi and Farhat were in salwar suits. All three were all smiles as they posed for the pic.
Juhi captioned it, “So happy to meet all the family at Ammis special birthday!” (sic).
From 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' to 'Ishq', Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla have worked in several movies together. It was great to see them reunite and sharing the same frame.
Talking about Aamir's mom's birthday, as per a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to Aamir Khan, informed that nearly 200 family members and friends flew from different cities for the bash that was hosted at Aamir’s Mumbai residence.
The source said that Aamir's mom has been unwell for over a year. But now as she has recovered and is doing well, everyone wanted to have a big get-together. ''Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities,'' the informant added.
Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao wished Ammi on social media. She shared a picture of Zeenat Hussain in a green salwar suit. Sharing the pic, the 'Laapataa Ladies' director wrote, “Happy Birthday Ammi”.
Ira, also shared an adorable picture of her grandmother from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. In the image, Ira’s mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare was seen kissing her on the forehead. “Happy Birthday Dadi”, wrote Ira with a red heart emoji.
