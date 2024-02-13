31st Hanteo Music Awards: Everything You Need To Know About The Prestigious Ceremony

After the prestigious Circle Chart Music Awards, and Golden Disc Awards, the 31st edition of the Hanteo Music Awards, organized by Hanteo Global, is set to take place on February 17–18, 2024, at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. The event aims to acknowledge outstanding artists and recordings, covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023.
The hosting duties will be taken over by TVXQ’s Changmin. The criteria for the awards will be a sum of the combination of the Hanteo Global score, global voting score and judging score.
The award, spanning over two days, will see multiple performances. Day 1 will see Lee Chan-won, Daybreak, Kep1er, Tempest, Billlie, LUCY, to name a few. Meanwhile Day 2 will feature ZEROBASEONE, aespa, Parc Jae-jung, KISS OF LIFE, among others.
Unfortunately, specific details regarding the live stream for Awards have not been officially disclosed as of now.
Apart from the K-pop performers, the HMAs have also announced the confirmation of presenters for the awards night. Kim Jong-seo, Cho Hang-jo, Danny Ahn, Jo Kwon, Kim Dong-wan, among others, will be in attendance as the ones who will be giving away the winning trophies.
Here’s the list of nominations.
Rookie of the Year Award (Male)
Rookie of the Year Award (Female)
Emerging Artist Award
ATBO
B.I
Billlie
EPEX
Kep1er
Kwon Eun-bi
LUN8
TEMPEST
THE NEW SIX
VIVIZ
Xdinary Heroes
YOUNITE
Post Generation Award
AB6IX
CIX
CRAVITY
Jeon Somi
Jung Dong-won
Lee Chan-won
LUCY
P1Harmony
STAYC
TREASURE
VANNER
VERIVERY
Weeekly
WEi
Special Award (Virtual Artist)
ISEGYE IDOL
MAVE:
PLAVE
SUPERKIND
Special Award (Trot)
Hwang Young-woong
Jang Minho
Jeong Dong-won
Lee Chan-won
Park Seo-jin
Young Tak
Special Award (Band)
FTISLAND
Jung Yong-hwa
LUCY
NELL
Nerd Connection
ONEWE
THORNAPPLE
Xdinary Heroes
Young K
Special Award (Ballad)
BOL4
D.O.
Kim Jae-hwan
Kim Se-jeong
Lee Seok-hoon
Naul
Parc Jae-jung
Taeyeon
Special Award (Hip Hop)
B.I
BIG Naughty
Crush
Epik High
Giriboy
Jessi
Loco
Sik-K
Artist of the Year (Bonsang)
AKMU
ATEEZ
BOL4
BOYNEXTDOOR
BSS (SEVENTEEN)
CIX
CRAVITY
D.O.
Dreamcatcher
ENHYPEN
EPEX
(G)I-DLE
ITZY
IVE
Jeon Somi
Jihyo
Jimin
JISOO
Jung Kook
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chan-won
MONSTA X
NCT 127
NCT DoJaeJung
NCT DREAM
NMIXX
P1Harmony
Red Velvet
RIIZE
SHINee
STAYC
Stray Kids
Taemin
Taeyang
Taeyeon
THE BOYZ
TREASURE
TWICE
TOMORROW x TOGETHER
V
Xdinary Heroes
Young Tak
ZEROBASEONE
Global Artist Award (Africa)
Global Artist Award (Asia)
Global Artist Award (Europe)
Global Artist Award (North America)
Global Artist Award (Oceania)
Global Artist Award (South America)
As far as the nominations are concerned, the Daesangs (Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, Best Performance), Best Producer Award and WhosFandom Award are yet to be announced.