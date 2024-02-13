Art & Entertainment

31st Hanteo Music Awards: Everything You Need To Know About The Prestigious Ceremony

Check out the list of nominations of the upcoming Hanteo Music Awards.

HMAs Photo: Allkpop
After the prestigious Circle Chart Music Awards, and Golden Disc Awards, the 31st edition of the Hanteo Music Awards, organized by Hanteo Global, is set to take place on February 17–18, 2024, at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. The event aims to acknowledge outstanding artists and recordings, covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

The hosting duties will be taken over by TVXQ’s Changmin. The criteria for the awards will be a sum of the combination of the Hanteo Global score, global voting score and judging score.

The award, spanning over two days, will see multiple performances. Day 1 will see Lee Chan-won, Daybreak, Kep1er, Tempest, Billlie, LUCY, to name a few. Meanwhile Day 2 will feature ZEROBASEONE, aespa, Parc Jae-jung, KISS OF LIFE, among others.

Unfortunately, specific details regarding the live stream for Awards have not been officially disclosed as of now.

Apart from the K-pop performers, the HMAs have also announced the confirmation of presenters for the awards night. Kim Jong-seo, Cho Hang-jo, Danny Ahn, Jo Kwon, Kim Dong-wan, among others, will be in attendance as the ones who will be giving away the winning trophies.

Here’s the list of nominations.

Rookie of the Year Award (Male)

  • 8TURN

  • AMPERS&ONE

  • BOYNEXTDOOR

  • EVNNE

  • FANTASY BOYS

  • n.SSign

  • PLAVE

  • RIIZE

  • xikers

  • ZEROBASEONE

Rookie of the Year Award (Female)

  • KISS OF LIFE

  • LIMELIGHT

  • Loossemble

  • ODD EYE CIRCLE

  • tripleS

  • YOUNG POSSE

Emerging Artist Award

  • ATBO

  • B.I

  • Billlie

  • EPEX

  • Kep1er

  • Kwon Eun-bi

  • LUN8

  • TEMPEST

  • THE NEW SIX

  • VIVIZ

  • Xdinary Heroes

  • YOUNITE

Post Generation Award

  • AB6IX

  • CIX

  • CRAVITY

  • Jeon Somi

  • Jung Dong-won

  • Lee Chan-won

  • LUCY

  • P1Harmony

  • STAYC

  • TREASURE

  • VANNER

  • VERIVERY

  • Weeekly

  • WEi

Special Award (Virtual Artist)

  • ISEGYE IDOL

  • MAVE:

  • PLAVE

  • SUPERKIND

Special Award (Trot)

  • Hwang Young-woong

  • Jang Minho

  • Jeong Dong-won

  • Lee Chan-won

  • Park Seo-jin

  • Young Tak

Special Award (Band)

  • FTISLAND

  • Jung Yong-hwa

  • LUCY

  • NELL

  • Nerd Connection

  • ONEWE

  • THORNAPPLE

  • Xdinary Heroes

  • Young K

Special Award (Ballad)

  • BOL4

  • D.O.

  • Kim Jae-hwan

  • Kim Se-jeong

  • Lee Seok-hoon

  • Naul

  • Parc Jae-jung

  • Taeyeon

Special Award (Hip Hop)

  • B.I

  • BIG Naughty

  • Crush

  • Epik High

  • Giriboy

  • Jessi

  • Loco

  • Sik-K

Artist of the Year (Bonsang)

  • aespa

  • AKMU

  • ATEEZ

  • BOL4

  • BOYNEXTDOOR

  • BSS (SEVENTEEN)

  • CIX

  • CRAVITY

  • D.O.

  • Dreamcatcher

  • ENHYPEN

  • EPEX

  • EXO

  • (G)I-DLE

  • ITZY

  • IVE

  • j-hope

  • Jeon Somi

  • Jihyo

  • Jimin

  • JISOO

  • Jung Kook

  • Kep1er

  • LE SSERAFIM

  • Lee Chan-won

  • MONSTA X

  • NCT

  • NCT 127

  • NCT DoJaeJung

  • NCT DREAM

  • NewJeans

  • NMIXX

  • P1Harmony

  • Red Velvet

  • RIIZE

  • SEVENTEEN

  • SHINee

  • STAYC

  • Stray Kids

  • Taemin

  • Taeyang

  • Taeyeon

  • THE BOYZ

  • TREASURE

  • TWICE

  • TOMORROW x TOGETHER

  • V

  • Xdinary Heroes

  • Young Tak

  • ZEROBASEONE

Global Artist Award (Africa)

  • BOYNEXTDOOR

  • Dreamcatcher

  • ENHYPEN

  • Jimin

  • JISOO

  • Jung Kook

  • Stray Kids

  • TREASURE

  • V

  • ZEROBASEONE

Global Artist Award (Asia)

Global Artist Award (Europe)

  • Dreamcatcher

  • ENHYPEN

  • EXO

  • Jimin

  • JISOO

  • Jung Kook

  • NMIXX

  • Stray Kids

  • TOMORROW x TOGETHER

  • V

Global Artist Award (North America)

  • Dreamcatcher

  • ENHYPEN

  • Jimin

  • JISOO

  • Jung Kook

  • Shownu X Hyungwon

  • Stray Kids

  • TOMORROW x TOGETHER

  • V

  • ZEROBASEONE

Global Artist Award (Oceania)

  • Dreamcatcher

  • Jimin

  • JISOO

  • P1Harmony

  • SHINee

  • Stray Kids

  • Taemin

  • TOMORROW x TOGETHER

  • V

  • ZEROBASEONE

Global Artist Award (South America)

  • ATEEZ

  • Dreamcatcher

  • ENHYPEN

  • Jimin

  • JISOO

  • Jung Kook

  • Stray Kids

  • TOMORROW x TOGETHER

  • V

  • ZEROBASEONE

As far as the nominations are concerned, the Daesangs (Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, Best Performance), Best Producer Award and WhosFandom Award are yet to be announced.

