On Tuesday, February 20, Mumbai witnessed yet another star-studded event as the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards took place to honour outstanding achievements in cinema. The glamorous gathering was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood, with celebrities elegantly walking the red carpet in their finest attires.
The Awards saw the presence of numerous celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nayanthara, and others. Notable attendees on this fine Tuesday evening also included Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Vikrant Massey.
“The aim is to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences,” as per the website of the Film Festival.
And as for this year, the list of winners is out. So, check out below who won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards:
Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, 'Jawan'
Best Actress: Rani Mukerji, 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'
Critics Best Actress: Kareena Kapoor Khan, 'Jaane Jaan'
Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander, 'Jawan'
Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain, 'Tere Vaste' ('Zara Hatke Zara Bachke')
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao, 'Besharam Rang' ('Pathaan')
Best Lyricist: Javed Akhtar, 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' ('Dunki')
Best Actor In A Negative Role: Bobby Deol, 'Animal'
Best Actress In A Television Series: Rupali Ganguly, 'Anupamaa'
Best Actor In A Television Series: Neil Bhatt, 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'
Television Series Of The Year: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'
Critics Best Actress In A Web Series: Karishma Tanna, 'Scoop'
Outstanding Contribution To The Music Industry: K.J. Yesudas
Outstanding Contribution To The Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee
Critics Best Web Series: 'The Railway Men'
Most Promising Actress: Adah Sharma, 'The Kerala Story'
Most Promising Actor: Vikrant Massey, '12th Fail'
Best Actor In A Comic Role: Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Dream Girl 2'
Best Actress In A Comic Role: Sanya Malhotra, 'Kathal'
Best Actor In A Web Series: Shahid Kapoor, 'Farzi'
Best Actress In A Web Series: Sushmita Sen, 'Aarya 3'
Best Short Film: 'Good Morning'
Best Web Series: 'Farzi'
Best Cinematographer: Gnana Shekar V.S., 'IB71'
Critics Best Director: Atlee Kumar, 'Jawan'
Best Film: 'Jawan'
Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Anil Kapoor, 'Animal'
Most Versatile Actress Of The Year: Nayanthara
Congratulations to all the winners!