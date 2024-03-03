2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Full Winners List: 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Sweeps The Floor With 11 Wins

The 8th edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards were held at the Main Banquet Hall of the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Hosted by Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira, the anime eligible for nominations must have been released in full or partially between October 2022 and September 2023.
Nominees were announced on the first day of public voting itself, January 17. 'Chainsaw Man' received the most nominations with 25, followed by 'Jujutsu Kaisen' at 17, and 'Oshi no Ko' and 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' tied at 12 each.
Out of these, 'Jujutsu Kaisen' bagged 11 awards, followed by 'Chainsaw Man' and 6 and 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' taking home 3 wins. Here's the full list of winners.
Anime of the Year: 'Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2'
Best Action: 'Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2'
Best Animation: 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc'
Best Anime Song: 'Idol' by Yoasobi, 'Oshi no Ko'
Best Art Direction: Koji Eto, 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc'
Best Character Design: Sayaka Koiso and Tadashi Hiramatsu, 'Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2'
Best Cinematography: Teppei Ito, 'Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2'
Best Comedy: 'Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2'
Best Continuing Series: 'One Piece'
Best Director: Shōta Goshozono, 'Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2'
Best Drama: 'Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 1'
Best Ending Sequence: 'Akari' by Soshi Sakiyama, 'Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2'
Best Fantasy: 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc'
Best Film: 'Suzume'
Best Main Character: Monkey D. Luffy, 'One Piece'
Best New Series: 'Chainsaw Man'
Best Opening Sequence: 'Where Our Blue Is' by Tatsuya Kitani, 'Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2'
Best Original Anime: 'Buddy Daddies'
Best Romance: 'Horimiya: The Missing Pieces'
Best Score: Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto, 'Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 1'
Best Slice of Life: 'Bocchi the Rock!'
Best Supporting Character: Satoru Gojo, 'Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2'
Best Voice Actor Performance (Arabic): Taleb Alrefai as Senku Ishigami, 'Dr. Stone: Season 1'
Best Voice Actor Performance (Castilian): Joel Gómez Jimenez as Denji, 'Chainsaw Man'
Best Voice Actor Performance (English): Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, 'Chainsaw Man'
Best Voice Actor Performance (French): Martial Le Minoux as Suguru Geto, 'Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2'
Best Voice Actor Performance (German): Franziska Trunte as Power, 'Chainsaw Man'
Best Voice Actor Performance (Italian): Mosè Singh as Denji, 'Chainsaw Man'
Best Voice Actor Performance (Japanese): Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo, 'Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2'
Best Voice Actor Performance (Portuguese): Léo Rabelo as Satoru Gojo, 'Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2'
Best Voice Actor Performance (Spanish): Emilio Treviño as Denji, 'Chainsaw Man'
"Must Protect At All Cost" Character: Anya Forger, 'Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2'
Congratulations to all the winners!