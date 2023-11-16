Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
‘Young Sheldon’: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spin-Off To Conclude With Its 7th Season

‘Young Sheldon’: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spin-Off To Conclude With Its 7th Season

The popular sitcom ‘Young Sheldon’, which is a spin-off of the character of Sheldon from the popular show ‘The Big Bang Theory’, will finally conclude with its 7th season coming February. The last season will be shorter due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes.

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 10:07 pm

The next seventh season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spin-off ‘Young Sheldon’ will be the last, according to American network CBS. According to Variety, the sitcom will return on February 15 and conclude with an hourlong season finale on May 16. Due to the shortened nature of the 2023-2024 scripted broadcast season caused by the writer and actor strikes in Hollywood, the final season will be shorter than its predecessors.

The series which started in 2017, ‘Young Sheldon’, follows the lives of a nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage, as he grows up in East Texas and tries to be understood by his family, friends, and neighbours.

The series’ narrator is Jim Parsons, who played adult Sheldon in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Other cast members include Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, and Raegan Revord.

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, ‘Young Sheldon’ proved lightning can strike twice. It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

“We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy,” she added.

For the unversed, the sitcom was conceived by Lorre and Molaro, who also serve as executive producers alongside Nick Bakay, Parsons, and Todd Spiewak. Also, Chuck Lorre Productions produces ‘Young Sheldon’ in collaboration with Warner Bros Television.

