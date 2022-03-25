'Spencer', 'Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom' To Release On Prime Video In April

Prime Video is adding Kristen Stewart-starrer "Spencer" and Bhutanese movie "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" to its vast library of Oscar-nominated films.

The two titles join the service along with Denis Villeneuve's "Dune", which is nominated for 10 Oscars at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards.

"Spencer", whose lead star Stewart will be vying for the best actress award at the Oscars ceremony on March 27, will stream on Prime Video from April 1.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, the film focuses on three turbulent days in the life of Princess Diana (Stewart) during the Christmas of 1991.

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom", which is the first Bhutanese movie to be nominated in the best international feature film category, will drop on Prime Video on April 15.

The film follows the charming story of a teacher who is reluctantly transferred to a remote village and ends up learning quite a bit throughout his journey.

"Dune", the screen adaptation of author Frank Herbert's seminal1965 novel, started streaming on Prime Video from Friday.

The streaming service will also be home to two other foreign language movies -- "Drive My Car" and "The Worst Person in the World".

The two films, which are also nominated in best international feature film category, will be available from April 1 and May 13, respectively, on Prime Video Channel MUBI with an add on subscription.