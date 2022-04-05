Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Oppenheimer': Christopher Denham And Josh Zuckerman Added To The Cast Of Christopher Nolan's Next

Two new names have been added to the massive lineup of stars in filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’. Actors Christopher Denham and Josh Zuckerman join the ensemble cast led by actor Cillian Murphy.

'Oppenheimer': Christopher Denham And Josh Zuckerman Added To The Cast Of Christopher Nolan's Next
Christopher Denham And Josh Zuckerman Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 10:30 am

Actors Christopher Denham and Josh Zuckerman, who will next be seen in ‘The Offer’, and have been popular for their roles in ‘Being The Ricardos’, have been boarded to the ensemble cast of ‘Oppenheimer’. Directed by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the Universal Pictures project is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist regarded as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

Details about the characters Denham and Zuckerman are playing have not been disclosed, reported Deadline.

‘Oppenheimer’ is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin. Actor Cillian Murphy leads the cast as Oppenheimer, which is slated to be theatrically released on July 21, 2023.

Related stories

Tony Goldwyn Joins The Cast Of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Alex Wolff Joins The Cast Of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan Adds James D'Arcy And Michael Angarano To The Cast Of 'Oppenheimer'

The film also features a bevy of stars such as Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D'Arcy, Michael Angarano, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Matthias Schweighofer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick and Trond Fausa.

Nolan is directing from his own script and producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Actor/Actress Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Couple Hollywood Announcement Christopher Nolan Cillian Murphy Cillian Murphy J Robert Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan Los Angeles USA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?

10 New Changes In Income Tax Rules That You Should Know

10 New Changes In Income Tax Rules That You Should Know