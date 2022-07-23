'Lord Of The Rings' Web Series Trailer Unlocks Tolkien's Spectacular Universe

The trailer of the upcoming webseries 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', was unveiled on Friday evening in Mumbai.



The trailer was specially clocked to release closer to midnight. The series brings to screens the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history.



This time, the epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.



The series has an ensemble cast of characters, some familiar while others new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth.



The series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado also serve as executive producers and producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs, along with Bayona and Charlotte Brandstrom.



'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is set to drop on OTT platform Amazon Prime on September 2 in multiple languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. New episodes will drop in weekly.

[With Inputs From IANS]