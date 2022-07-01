Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Charles Edwards On His Character's Influence To The Story Of Upcoming 'Lord Of The Rings' Series

Actor Charles Edwards talks about his character Elf Celebrimbor in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', which is set to release in September 2022.

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 1:41 pm

Actor Charles Edwards, who plays the character of Elf Celebrimbor in the upcoming OTT series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', recently shared how his character is the driving force in major events taking place in the series.

Touted to be one of the regal Elves, Celebrimbor got a significant mention in 'The Lord of the Rings' but not much is known about him.

Sharing insights about his role in the upcoming series, Edwards said, "In our story, Celebrimbor encourages and assists Elrond to visit Khazad-dum and to court the Dwarves."

"He may have an ulterior motive for that, but Celebrimbor is very much in support of working together. Neither race would have produced the wonders that they had, that they created, without the aid of the other. So clearly, we're in a time of peace, certainly in terms of the working relationship, and (Celebrimbor) has great respect for them. And Dwarves have a reputation as being fanatical workers, and jewelers and crafters; and Celebrimbor very much respects that," Edwards explains.

The Rings of Power builds the character, personality, and aesthetics of Elf Celebrimbor, being the game-changer in the Second Age.

"There's a little note scrawled in a margin by Tolkien saying, 'not sure about this, should have changed it', or something along those lines. But, he's not a footnote, he's a sidenote. To start building a character, that's very exciting. There's a blueprint, but there hasn't been any coloring in and it's down to me and everyone else to create him," he expressed further.

"Considering the two or three versions that Tolkien had of the character, which in themselves differ from each other, our version is a composite, and then a little bit more," elaborated Edwards.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is set to drop on Prime Video on September 2, and will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Charles Edwards The Lord Of The Rings The Lord Of The Rings Show The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Amazon Prime Video Actor Charles Edwards Elf Celebrimbor Upcoming Show Hollywood
