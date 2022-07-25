'Godfather' Actor James Caan's Cause Of Death Revealed

The cause of actor James Caan's death has now been revealed to be a heart attack and coronary artery disease.



The actor, who starred in "Godfather", died on July 6 at the age of 82.



The Los Angeles County Coroner revealed the information in Caan's death certificate, which was obtained by 'TMZ'. The certificate lists his immediate cause of death as myocardial infarction and the condition leading up to it as coronary artery disease. His contributing conditions are listed as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure, reports 'Entertainment Weekly'.



The certificate indicates that he died at 9.02 p.m. PT at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles and was buried at Eden Memorial Park. 'Entertainment Weekly' further states that Caan's death was announced on his Twitter page the day after his passing.



The tweet read, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022





Caan's death earlier this month led to an outpouring of remembrances for his sterling body of work, including his performance as Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather" (1972), for which he was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar, as well as his role as a master safecracker in Michael Mann's 1980 directorial feature debut, "Thief". His other lauded portrayals included his roles in Wes Anderson's "Bottle Rocket", Stephen King's book-turned-movie "Misery", the big-screen adaptation of "Dick Tracy", and the new Christmas classic "Elf".

[With Inputs From IANS]