Celebrities React To 'The Godfather' Star James Caan's Death

James Caan, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in 'The Godfather,' 'Brian's Song,' 'Misery,' and 'Elf,' died Wednesday at age 82. Caan's death drew tributes and expressions of grief from industry colleagues and fans.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director, and my dear friend. I'm gonna miss him.” - Al Pacino, who starred in 1972's 'The Godfather,' said in a statement.

“I'm very very sad to hear about Jimmy's passing." - Robert De Niro, who starred in 1974's 'The Godfather: Part II,' said in a statement.

Billy Dee Williams, who starred with Caan in the 1971 TV football movie 'Brian's Song,' via Twitter said,

Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy 💔#jamescaan pic.twitter.com/s7lfMzMlh3 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 7, 2022

Adam Sandler tweeted,

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

Barbra Streisand, who starred with Caan in the 1975 movie 'Funny Lady,' tweeted,

I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan pic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 7, 2022

Andy Richter, who appeared with Caan in the 2003 movie 'Elf,' tweeted,

RIP James Caan. Shocked. Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 7, 2022

Gary Sinise via Twitter said,

Very sad to hear the news that James Caan has died. Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend. Rest In Peace. God bless you pic.twitter.com/BJYJkSepOW — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) July 7, 2022

Jon Lovitz via Twitter said,

Well, this just sucks about James Caan. I was lucky enough to work with him & be friends. Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan. — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) July 7, 2022

Jill Hennessy, who appeared with Caan in the TV series, 'Las Vegas,' tweeted,

James Caan, actor who played hot-tempered Sonny Corleone in ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82. -I will always remember him not only as a brilliant actor but as a man of humor & warmth playing with my 1 year old son on set.. #ripjamescaan https://t.co/C5Nt6vCoKe — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) July 7, 2022

Maria Shriver via Twitter,

So sad about Jimmy Caan. He was a legend. He was always kind to me. Sending his family my love. https://t.co/HeVHCooGyT — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 7, 2022

[With Inputs from AP]