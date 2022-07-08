Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Celebrities React To 'The Godfather' Star James Caan's Death

James Caan's co-stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Adam Sandler, and Barbra Streisand, among others, expressed their grief and loss over the actor's death.

James Caan
James Caan IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 12:53 pm

James Caan, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in 'The Godfather,' 'Brian's Song,' 'Misery,' and 'Elf,' died Wednesday at age 82. Caan's death drew tributes and expressions of grief from industry colleagues and fans. 

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director, and my dear friend. I'm gonna miss him.” - Al Pacino, who starred in 1972's 'The Godfather,' said in a statement.

“I'm very very sad to hear about Jimmy's passing." - Robert De Niro, who starred in 1974's 'The Godfather: Part II,' said in a statement.

Billy Dee Williams, who starred with Caan in the 1971 TV football movie 'Brian's Song,' via Twitter said,

Adam Sandler tweeted,

Barbra Streisand, who starred with Caan in the 1975 movie 'Funny Lady,' tweeted,

Andy Richter, who appeared with Caan in the 2003 movie 'Elf,' tweeted,

Gary Sinise via Twitter said,

Jon Lovitz via Twitter said,

Jill Hennessy, who appeared with Caan in the TV series, 'Las Vegas,' tweeted,

Related stories

James Caan, Hot-Headed Sonny Of 'The Godfather', Passes Away At 82

Maria Shriver via Twitter,

[With Inputs from AP]

Tags

Art & Entertainment James Caan Al Pacino Robert De Niro Billy Dee Williams Adam Sandler Barbra Streisand Andy Richter Gary Sinise Jon Lovitz Jill Hennessy Maria Shriver Celebrity Death
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads