Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Blood For Dust’: Kit Harington, Scoot McNairy, Josh Lucas To Star In Action Thriller

‘Blood For Dust’ centres on former friends – Cliff (Scoot McNairy), a travelling salesman struggling to make a living, and Ricky (Kit Harington), an illegal-weapons dealer making a lot of money – who reconnect one day. John Lucas plays John, a mid-level American cartel boss.

‘Blood For Dust’: Kit Harington, Scoot McNairy, Josh Lucas To Star In Action Thriller
Kit Harington, Scoot McNairy, Josh Lucas Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 1:32 pm

Actors Scoot McNairy, Josh Lucas and Kit Harington are set to play the lead roles in filmmaker Rod Blackhurst's action thriller movie ‘Blood for Dust’. According to Variety, the film is written by David Ebeltoft, from a story he co-wrote with Blackhurst.

It centres on former friends -- Cliff (McNairy), a traveling salesman struggling to make a living, and Ricky (Harington), an illegal-weapons dealer making a lot of money -- who reconnect one day.

"Hoping to make some quick cash, Cliff agrees to partner with the violent Ricky, who is expanding his business to include cross-state drug and gun deliveries for John, a mid-level American cartel boss (Lucas). Reluctantly he agrees to retrofit his beat-up station wagon to carry dozens of kilos of drugs. When Ricky turns a simple exchange into a bloodbath to eliminate the competition, Cliff is forced to grapple with a harsh new reality," the plotline reads.

Related stories

Sophie Turner Says It Was Difficult Filming Violent 'Game of Thrones' Scenes At A Young Age

‘House Of The Dragon’ Teaser: 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off Promises To Be About 'Gods, Kings, Fire, Blood'

'Game Of Thrones' Star Kit Harrington On Why He Is Not On Social Media: Don't Think It Is Going To Be Very Good For My Mental Health

Noah Lang, Mark Fasano and Bernard Kira are producing the project. Executive producers are Ford Corbett and Ebeltoft.

"While ‘Blood for Dust’ is a story born from the realities of our times, it’s also a pulse pounding thriller about family, pain, greed, mobile defibrillator units, the American dream and its contradictions therein,” said Blackhurst.

“I’m beyond grateful to be getting into the trenches alongside Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas — all of them fathers, like myself, working to take care of our families while anxiously wondering what the future of our times has in store as we tell this parable of America," he added.

‘Blood For Dust’ will start filming in September in the US.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Hollywood Cinema Hollywood Movie Hollywood Upcoming Movie Hollywood Series Blood For Dust Kit Harington Scoot McNairy Josh Lucas Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week