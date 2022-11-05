'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Slams Sajid Khan: You Are Looking Like A Hypocrite

Actor and 'Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan thrashed filmmaker Sajid Khan for his behaviour inside the house. On the latest Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen pulling up Sajid Khan for his behaviour inside the house.

In a new promo shared by Colors, Salman is heard calling Sajid Khan a hypocrite. “Sajid is ghar ke andar kar kya raha hai (What is Sajid doing inside the house),” he asked Sajid, who replied, “Waqt aane pe patte dikhauga (I'll show my card when time is right).”

“Waqt yahan pe nahi milta. Aapko nikalne ka reason aap khud hi de rahe ho. Baat samajh mein aa rahi hai (You're giving everyone reasons to evict you. Do you understand it)? You are looking like a hypocrite. Stand lete ho phir stand badal dete ho (You take a stand then change it). Yeh hai double standards,” Salman added as Sajid Khan looked at him with a fake smile.

Even social media users agreed that Sajid's game hasn't been the best. “Ek baar nomination me laao aur fair rehna bb.. Ham log hi nikal denge sab ke sajid sir ko (Let him get nominated once and let it be fair. We'll remove him from the show),” stated a user. Another wrote, “Kya dekh rahi hu me? Kya ye sach hai? Ya sapna hai? Sajid ka dholai ho raha ha (What am I seeing? Is this truth or a dream? Sajid is getting beaten black and blue).” Another wrote, “Plz inko nikalo ghar se (Please remove him from the show).”

Sajid's conduct on the show is also questionable for many of Internet users and some even slammed him for his abusive language towards Gautam Vig during an episode. The sexual misconduct allegations that were levelled against him during the MeToo movement also became one of the factors why many were not happy with him entering the show.