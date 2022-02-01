Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Gauahar Khan's Dig At Her Win

Tejasswi Prakash responded to Gauahar Khan's tweet by saying that the win 'did not appear fake to her.' Tejasswi took home the Bigg Boss 15 winner's trophy on January 20 after receiving the most votes.

Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Gauahar Khan's Dig At Her Win
Gauahar Khan and Tejasswi Prakash. - Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 12:11 pm

On Sunday, Tejasswi Prakash took home the Bigg Boss 15 winner's trophy, the announcement was made by host Salman Khan. Many supporters of runner-up Pratik Sehajpal, including previous 'Bigg Boss' contestants Gauahar Khan and VJ Andy, doubted Prakash's victory. In response to the criticism, the new 'Naagin 6' star has issued a statement.

Tejasswi insisted that she believed in the affection she received from the fans and the Bigg Boss format, claiming that it did not appear to her to be fake: “Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too.” Ex-contestant Gauhar Khan also took to Twitter to show her support for Sehajpal. 

In a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash further told Times of India, "Also, why should I expect anyone to appreciate my victory? My family and I should be happy that I won and my fans should be happy that their hard work paid off. Why should my haters be happy that I won? My haters will obviously be sad about my victory. They have the right to be sad. Not everyone is going to love me. I am not an ice cream, I am human.”

Addressing talks about the casting for 'Naagin 6,' Prakash added, “No offense to anyone but I think I was offered Naagin because I was doing a good job on BB. I would have been offered Naagin even if I hadn’t won Bigg Boss. That’s not how it works. Nothing can take away from my win on BB.” She also said that people saw her as a strong contender on Bigg Boss 15, and they can put as much blame as they like on the channel that made them what they are, par aap pehle hi dinn se itna kyu darte the mujhse (but why were you so afraid of me from the very first day?”

Prakash had posted a video on Instagram after her win. “A moment that still feels like a dream come true….One that I still am pinching myself about….Yes, this is going to stay with me forever! And this journey is one which we have walked on together….To greater heights, together! Ganpati Bappa Morya,” she wrote alongside a video of the moment.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundra Pratik Sehajpal TV Reality Shows
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Teases Ananya Panday Over Her Phone Habits, Says 'PM hai, duniya chalati hai'

Deepika Padukone Teases Ananya Panday Over Her Phone Habits, Says 'PM hai, duniya chalati hai'

Top 5 Biopics On Scientists To Watch Before 'Rocket Boys'

Oh Khartoum: How 'Godfather' Started An Unending Thread On WhatsApp Group

Rajit Kapur Opens Up About Playing Nehru In ‘Rocket Boys’

10 Hollywood Films On Racial Issues In The US

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History