Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Gauahar Khan's Dig At Her Win

On Sunday, Tejasswi Prakash took home the Bigg Boss 15 winner's trophy, the announcement was made by host Salman Khan. Many supporters of runner-up Pratik Sehajpal, including previous 'Bigg Boss' contestants Gauahar Khan and VJ Andy, doubted Prakash's victory. In response to the criticism, the new 'Naagin 6' star has issued a statement.

Tejasswi insisted that she believed in the affection she received from the fans and the Bigg Boss format, claiming that it did not appear to her to be fake: “Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too.” Ex-contestant Gauhar Khan also took to Twitter to show her support for Sehajpal.

LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

In a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash further told Times of India, "Also, why should I expect anyone to appreciate my victory? My family and I should be happy that I won and my fans should be happy that their hard work paid off. Why should my haters be happy that I won? My haters will obviously be sad about my victory. They have the right to be sad. Not everyone is going to love me. I am not an ice cream, I am human.”

Addressing talks about the casting for 'Naagin 6,' Prakash added, “No offense to anyone but I think I was offered Naagin because I was doing a good job on BB. I would have been offered Naagin even if I hadn’t won Bigg Boss. That’s not how it works. Nothing can take away from my win on BB.” She also said that people saw her as a strong contender on Bigg Boss 15, and they can put as much blame as they like on the channel that made them what they are, par aap pehle hi dinn se itna kyu darte the mujhse (but why were you so afraid of me from the very first day?”

Prakash had posted a video on Instagram after her win. “A moment that still feels like a dream come true….One that I still am pinching myself about….Yes, this is going to stay with me forever! And this journey is one which we have walked on together….To greater heights, together! Ganpati Bappa Morya,” she wrote alongside a video of the moment.