‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer Are Back To Explore The Quantum Realm

Marvel Studios’ next ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ promises to be an epic, sci-fi adventure film. The trailer of the same was released a little while ago and it has already taken social media by storm.

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Check out the trailer right here:

The makers have also gone ahead and released a trailer in Hindi targeting the Hindi-speaking portion of the Indian diaspora. Check that out too:

Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film, and Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard remain the producers. The film is set to hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.