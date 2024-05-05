Sports

Girona 4-2 Barcelona, LaLiga: Xavi Insists There Is 'No Debate' Over His Future

Xavi, having initially elected to leave the club at the end of the season, last month performed a U-turn on that decision, confirming he would stay on until at least the end of the 2024-25 campaign

Xavi during Barca's defeat to Girona
Xavi insisted there is "no debate" over his future at Barcelona after the Blaugrana's title hopes were dashed by Girona. (More Football News)

Barca lost 4-2 to Girona on Saturday, ensuring Real Madrid were crowned LaLiga champions.

Yet that did not stop the Barca coach facing questions over his role in Saturday's post-match news conference.

"There is no debate over my future," Xavi told reporters, before expanding on his feelings after the defeat.

"I am sad, disappointed. We have experienced both sides of the coin. Ineffectiveness have killed us once and again.

"I'm the first to be angry, to be p***** off with this situation, I understand the fans. Before being a coach, I was a fan. I understand our people's frustration."

Barca are now in third place and, with four matches remaining, must now rely on Girona slipping up if they are to have any chance of contesting the Supercopa de Espana next season, with a trophyless campaign guaranteed this time around.

Girona, on the other hand, sealed Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

Portu came off the bench to score twice in Saturday's win, and he gave an emotional interview in the wake of the victory.

"It's incredible to look at your shirt and experience this. There is nothing more beautiful than living this," Portu told DAZN with tears rolling down his face.

"I had a thorn in my side with this club. A few years ago, I experienced the other side, which was relegation and I felt very responsible because I played a lot. Today I made amends with the fans and I can smile again."

