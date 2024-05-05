Football

Real Madrid Clinch La Liga Title After Barcelona Lose To Girona

Barcelona's 2-4 defeat to Girona meant Real Madrid clinched the La Liga title for a record-extending 36th time. Madrid had beaten Cadiz 3-0 earlier

Advertisement

Real Madrid have won the La Liga 2023-24 title.
info_icon

Real Madrid have been crowned La Liga champions for a record-extending 36th time after Barcelona went down to Girona. (More Football News)

Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0 earlier on Saturday, but Carlo Ancelotti's team could still have been caught by Barca.

Jude Bellingham was on target for Real Madrid against Cadiz. - null
Real Madrid 3-0 Cadiz: Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos On Brink Of Clinching La Liga Title

BY Stats Perform

Yet the Blaugrana's slim hopes were ended when they lost 4-2 to Girona.

That ensured Los Blancos' lead at the top, with four games remaining, is unassailable.

Madrid have won 27 of their 34 league matches so far this season, losing just once.

Ancelotti's focus will now turn to the Champions League, with Madrid to host Bayern Munich in the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Vinicius Junior's double secured a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Munich.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates