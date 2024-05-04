Football

Real Madrid 3-0 Cadiz: Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos On Brink Of Clinching La Liga Title

With four games remaining, Real Madrid climbed to 87 points and extended their lead to 14 points over second-placed Barcelona and 16 clear Girona in third

Jude Bellingham was on target for Real Madrid against Cadiz.
Goals from Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu earned LaLiga leaders Real Madrid a 3-0 win over lowly Cadiz. (More Football News)

Carlo Ancelotti's side will seal a record-extending 36th Spanish title later on Saturday if Barcelona fail to beat Girona.

With four games remaining, Real climbed to 87 points and extended their lead to 14 points over second-placed Barcelona and 16 clear Girona in third.

Real manager Ancelotti rested several key players ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich and his side did more than enough to secure the three points.

After dominating the first half, they finally managed to break the deadlock with Diaz first netting a curling shot from the edge of the box in the 51st minute.

He then assisted substitute Bellingham to score with a tidy finish from close range in the 68th minute before Joselu tapped into an empty net in a counter-attack in added time.

Data Debrief

Diaz both scored and assisted in a single LaLiga game for Real Madrid for the first time, while it is the first time he has done so in a league game since May 2023 for Milan in Serie A.

Madrid have now kept 18 clean sheets in the Spanish top flight this season - only in 1986-87, 1987-88 and 2019-20 (19 in each) have they kept more.

