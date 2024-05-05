Football

Mallorca 0-1 Atletico Madrid, LaLiga: Early Rodrigo Riquelme Strike Earns Narrow Win

With four games remaining, Diego Simeone's side are fourth in the standings on 67 points, six ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who beat Getafe on Friday

Atletico Madrid beat Mallorca 1-0
Atletico Madrid closed in on a Champions League spot after winger Rodrigo Riquelme's early strike earned his side a 1-0 win at Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday. (More Football News)

There was an end-of-the-season feel at a half-empty Son Moix stadium with both teams lacking urgency in a lacklustre match, with the only standout moment being Riquelme's fine individual effort in the fifth minute, which ultimately secured the win for the visitors.

Riquelme pounced on a loose ball in the edge of the box and cleared two defenders before unleashing an unstoppable strike just inside the right post.

Data Debrief: Mallorca's blunt attack easily stopped

Mallorca mustered an expected goals of just 0.24 in this game, and they have now failed to score in 15 of their 34 league games this season. Only Cadiz (17) have failed to score more often in the competition this term.

That is despite the hosts having attempted 526 passes in this game, their highest total in a single league match this season.

