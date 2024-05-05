Football

Girona 4-2 Barcelona: Hosts End Blaugrana's La Liga Title Hopes

The victory saw Girona seal a qualification for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. Barcelona, meanwhile, dropped to third in La Liga after the loss

Girona have qualified for the UEFA Champions League.
Girona beat Barcelona 4-2 to secure Champions League qualification and gift Real Madrid their 36th La Liga title. (More Football News)

Madrid, who have lost only once in the league this season, hold a 13-point advantage over second-placed Girona, while Barca dropped to third after Saturday's loss.

Real Madrid Clinch La Liga Title After Barcelona Lose To Girona

BY Stats Perform

The victory saw Girona seal a qualification for the top European football league for the first time in their history.

A brace from substitute Portu helped LaLiga's surprise package Girona to humble their Catalan rivals.

Andreas Christiansen scored in the third minute to give Barca the lead but Girona hit back a minute later, with LaLiga's top scorer Artem Dovbyk heading in the equaliser.

Robert Lewandowski put the visitors back ahead from the penalty spot just before the break.

However, in his first action after coming off the bench, Portu restored parity before Miguel Gutierrez scored from a rebound two minutes later to turn the match on its head.

And that paved the way for a stunning volley from Portu in the 74th minute to secure the win.

