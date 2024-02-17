Sports

WTT Team C'Ships: Indian Men Beat Chile 3-0 To Start Campaign On Winning Note

India's ace paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan registered facile wins to clinch the tie 3-0 against Chile. The women's team will take on Hungary on Sunday, February 18

PTI
PTI

February 17, 2024

India's star paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal beat world number 53 Nicholas Burgos in straight games at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan. Photo: File
info-icon

The Indian men's team secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Chile to open its World Table Tennis Team Championships campaign on a winning note in Busan on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Star Indian paddler Sharath Kamal, ranked 95, started off the proceedings in dominant fashion, racing to a 11-5 11-8 11-6 win over world number 53 Nicholas Burgos.

India's top-ranked paddler and reigning national champion Harmeet Desai continued the momentum, beating the lowly-ranked Gustavo Gomez for a facile 11-8 11-7 11-6 win.

G Sathiyan was stretched in the first game by Olivares Felipe but the Indian paddler battled it out to seal the tie with a 12-10 11-8 11-8 victory.

The win has taken India (2 points) to third position in Group 3 behind South Korea (4 points) and Chile (3 points), who have played two ties each.

ALSO READ: Ayhika Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula Stun World No 1 And 2

Advertisement

The Indian men's team will take on Poland on Sunday followed by South Korea on Monday and New Zealand on Tuesday.

The Indian women's team will also be in action on Sunday against Hungry.

On Friday, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula had stunned the world's top two players, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi, in their respective singles matches but the Indian women's team lost to China narrowly in its opening tie.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement