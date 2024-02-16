Sports

ITTF World TT Team C'ships: Ayhika Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula Stun World No 1 And 2

The Indian women’s team will look to make the most of their lost opportunity when they take on Hungary on Sunday at 1.30 p.m. IST

The Indian women's table tennis team went down 2-3 to China despite stunning individual performances from Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula in their opening group tie at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea on Friday. (Streaming | More Table Tennis News)

Mukherjee and Akula defeated the world's top two players, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi, respectively, in their singles matches. But indifferent performance from top-ranked player Manika Batra proved detrimental to India's cause.

Starting the proceedings for India, Ayhika, ranked 155, punched way above her weight to pull off a brilliant 12-10, 2-11, 13-11, 11-6 win against world number one Yingsha to give her team a 1-0 lead. Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja then pulled off a dominating win over Yidi. She won 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 13-11).

Batra endured a disappointing day. She lost both her singles matches in straight games -- to world number four Wang Manyu (3-11, 8-11, 15-13, 7-11) and Yingsha (3-11 6-11 13-11 9-11).

Later, with the tie locked at 2-2, the 26-year-old Ayhika was unable to recreate the magic of her opening match and went down to Manyu (9-11, 11-13, 6-11) in straight games.

In their next Group 1 tie, India women will take on Hungary on Sunday, with the first match starting at 1.30 p.m. IST.

