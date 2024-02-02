The Indian women's hockey team's woeful penalty conversion rate is due to the lack of drag flickers in the side, according to chief coach Janneke Schopman, who stressed the need to have a more effective talent development programme in the country. (Streaming | More Hockey News)

Penalty corner conversion has been a thorn in the flesh for the Indian women's team of late. The inability to convert was one of the reasons the side struggled at last month's Olympic Qualifiers, eventually missing the bus for the Paris Games.