Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24: Live Streaming, Squad Details, Schedule And More

The Indian women's hockey team will look to put the dissapointment of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers behind them as they start afresh in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season. Savita Punia will lead the side with ace hockey player Vandana Katariya serving as her deputy. (More Hockey News)
The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 for women is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Here are the live streaming, squad, and schedule details
Along with India, there will be the likes of China, USA, the Netherlands and Australia - who will also take part in the India leg of the FIH Pro League 2023/24 season.
The India leg for the women's will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from February 3 to 9, followed by some matches at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, where the league phase will continue from February 12 to 18.
India start off their campaign against Asian Games gold medal winners China, followed by matches agaisnt Netherlands and Australia before their final fixture against the USA.
As per the tournament schedule, each team is slated to play their opponent twice in the 16-day tourney. In other league, Argentina will host Belgium and Germany from Feb 14-19 in Santiago del Estro, with a total of six matches to be played out there.
India: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Ramya Kurmapu, Preeti, Monika, Bansari Solanki, Kujur Sujata, Sonika, Yogita Verma, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi, Mamita Oram, Annu, Nikki Pradhan, Bicchu Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Nishi Yadav, Jyoti Singh, Khushboo, Savita Punia, Kajal Bara, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Puja Sahoo, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Jyothi Edula, Maheshwari Aditi, Udita, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha, Vaishnavi Phalke
Australia: Claire Colwill, Ambrosia Malone, Brooke Peris, Amy Lawton, Grace Young, Penny Squibb, Aleisha Power, Maddison Brooks, Shanea Tonkin, Maddy Flitzpatrick, Alice Arnott, Greta Hayes, Hattie Shand, Stephanie Kershaw, Kaitlin Nobbs, Courtney Schonell, Lucy Sharman, Jane Claxton, Jocelyn Bartram, Karri Somerville, Renee Taylor, Tatum Stewart, Mariah Williams, Hannah Cullum-Sanders, Rebecca Greiner, Grace Stewart, Morgan Gallagher, Pippa Morgan, Zoe Newman, Maddison Smith, Abigail Wilson, Olivia Downes, Alana Kavanagh, Aisling Utri, Daylen Dolkens.
China: Ye Jiao, Gu Bingfeng, Yang Liu, Li Jiaqi, Zhang Ying, Chen Yi, Gu Yangyan, Ma Ning, Zhang Xindan, Huang Haiyan, Li Hong, Xu Wenjuan, Ou Zixia, Dan Wen, Zou Meirong, Xiaoxue, He Jiangxin, Zhou Yu, Fan Yunxia, Yang Haoting, Chen Yang, Xu Wenyu, Luo Tiantian, Liu Ping, Zhou Ying, Zhong Jiaqi, Li Xinhuan, Zhang Dian, Zeng Xueling, Tan Jinzhuang, Liu Chencheng, Chen Jiali, Xu Yanan, Liu Hua, Yuan Meng, Chen Tong, Hao Guoting, Yu Anhui, Feng Li.
Netherlands: Anne Veenendaal, Luna Fokke, Rosa Furning, Freeke Moes, Lisa Post, Ilse Kappelle, Xan de Waard, Yibbi Jansen, Renne Van Laarhoven, Felice Albers, Maria Verschoor, Lidewij Welton, Sanne Koolen, Frederique Matla, Joosje Burg, Pien Snaders, Marijn Veen, Laura Nunnink, Pien Dicke, Josine Koning, Margot Van Geffen, Eva Drummond, Elzemiek Zandee, Marleen Jochems, Fay van der Elst, Maria Steensma.
United States: Abigail Tamer, Meredith Sholder, Ashley Sessa, Danielle Grega, Olivia Bent-Cole, Megan Rodgers, Jillian Wolgemuth, Brooke Deerdine, Madeleine Zimmer, Amanda Golini, Ashley Hoffman, Saane Carls, Fusine Govaert, Linnea Gonzales, Elizabeth Yeager, Josie Hollamon, Leah Crouse, Alexandra Hammel, Jacqueline Sumfest, Kelee Lepage, Karlie Kisha, Hope Rose, Emma Deberdine, Mia Abello, Bethany Dykema, Kealsie Robles, Kelsey Bing, Jennifer Rizzo.
India Schedule:
India vs China - February 3
India vs Netherlands - February 4
India vs Australia - February 7
India vs UAS - February 9
When is the Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 India leg starting?
The India leg of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 starts from February 3 and will conclude on February 18.
Where will the matches be played during the Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 India leg?
The matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
Where to watch Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 India leg?
The Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 India leg will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.
How to live stream the Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 India leg?
The Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 India leg can streamed on the JioCinema app and website.