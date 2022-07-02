Wimbledon 2022: Top Seed Novak Djokovic Eases Past Miomir Kecmanovic To Advance Into Fourth Round

Defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court on Friday. The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men’s singles titles at the All England Club. (More Tennis News)

The top-seeded Serb will next face Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands. Meanwhile, it was curtains for big-hitting John Isner. He lost to Jannik Sinner, who withstood the aces and reached the fourth round by beating the American 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

The 6-foot-10 Isner hit ace No. 13,729 to break the ATP tour record held by Ivo Karlovic of Croatia. He finished the match with 24 aces. Sinner, an Italian seeded 10th, will next face Carlos Alcaraz. The fifth-seeded Spaniard beat Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Among women, Elise Mertens eliminated 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in the third round at the All England Club. The 34-year-old Kerber has won three Grand Slam titles and was a semifinalist a year ago at Wimbledon. The German was seeded 15th.

The 24th-seeded Mertens of Belgium has reached the fourth round at four consecutive Grand Slam tournaments. Fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari is out of Wimbledon in the third round after a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Tatjana Maria.

It’s the first time that the 34-year-old Maria has reached the fourth round at any Grand Slam. Sakkari is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist but the 26-year-old Greek player made 30 unforced errors against her German opponent on No. 2 Court.

Maria will next face 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion.