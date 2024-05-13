Week In Review, May 6-12: Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs; Novak Djokovic Ousted From Italian Open

Sports action was in it's full flow from May 6 to May 12 2024 as IPL, Premier League, La Liga and other sports events took center stage. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) qualified for the playoffs whereas in football, Real Madrid celebrated their league title in Spain. (More Sports News)
In tennis, Italian Open continued with top stars taking court.
Gear up as we note down all major sports action that took place in the week that just went by.
Cricket
In IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 60 as Shreyas Iyer-led side qualified for the playoffs with a 18-run win over the five-time champions.
On the international front, Pakistan lost the 1st T20I to Ireland by five wickets but bounced back in style in the 2nd T20I with a convincing seven-wicket victory.
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the third, and fourth T20Is but the visitors fought back in the fifth and final T20I with an eight-wicket win.
India women completed a clean sweep against Bangladesh women with dominating victories in the 4th and 5th T20Is, respectively.
Football
English Premier League action continued as the newly promoted teams - Luton Town and Burnley were relegated as they lost their respective matches. Reigning champions Manchester City thumped Fulham 4-0 to inch closer to PL title.
In Spain, Real Madrid defeated relegated Granada 4-0 to celebrate their Title win.
In France, PSG lost their match to Toulouse 1-3 as Kylian Mbappe waved goodbye to the Parisians in what was potentially his final league game in PSG colours.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the Italian Open after a straight-sets defeat by Alejandro Tabilo in the third round. Tabilo recorded the biggest win of his career with a dominant performance, winning 6-2, 6-3 in his maiden ATP Tour clash with the Serbian.
Other Sports
In Chess, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa came in fourth in the Superbet rapid and blitz tournament while Magnus Carlsen came up with a rousing 8/9 performance on the final day to seal his place at the top of the tables.
In golf, Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for a record fourth time on Sunday with another dominating performance at Quail Hollow, easily overcoming a two-stroke deficit to beat Xander Schauffele by five shots.