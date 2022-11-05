Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Virat Kohli's Self-Discipline Is Very Strong And He Is Quite Disciplined, Says Shikhar Dhawan

Praising Virat Kohli's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the Indian batter said that his positive mindset and willpower were the reasons why he was able to pull himself out of the slump.

Dhawan said Kohli and India are peaking at the right time in the T20 World Cup.
Dhawan said Kohli and India are peaking at the right time in the T20 World Cup. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 8:27 pm

What sets Virat Kohli apart from the rest? (More Cricket News)

Discipline, positivity, and unwavering faith in his ability, said his longtime Delhi and India teammate Shikhar Dhawan on the maestro's 34th birthday. 

Having endured a prolonged batting slump, Kohli roared back to form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with three explosive half-centuries, the highlight being his astonishing knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in India's tournament opener at a packed MCG. 

"Virat Kohli is doing very well in this tournament, so many congratulations to him. I wish him a very happy birthday, from the depth of my heart. India is peaking at the right time and I am rooting for them," Dhawan said at the India Today Conclave on Saturday.

"Virat's self-belief is very strong, his mindset is very positive when you talk to him and it's all about how you talk to yourself. You can be your best friend or your own victim, that is totally dependent on you. 

"He is quite disciplined as well, he ate everything and became quite fat and he changed all of that with his willpower. This mixed with his skill and got him success."

Asked about the former India captain's knock against Pakistan, Dhawan said that for a cricketer like Kohli, it was more important to follow the process rather than pay heed to the critics.

Speaking about Kohli's process, Dhawan said that he had to dig deep to get out of his slump, which is generally true for all cricketers. 

Related stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Cricket Is An Older Person's Game, Virat Kohli A Champion Player, Says Ricky Ponting

Anushka Sharma Chooses 'Best Angles, Photos' To Wish Hubby Virat Kohli

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Is Regaining His 'Lost' Touch

"When someone does not perform, you go through stress. You dig deeper and go through self-reflection. Every phase in life teaches you something and it is about the journey and not the destination. Once the individual realises that it is about the journey, it is more fun," Dhawan said. 

When asked if there is something special about Delhi players, Dhawan said that their bold attitude on the field makes them stand out.

"For the players from Delhi belt, that have the strength and boldness to perform, that is why Delhi players are special," Dhawan said. 

"Fans believe in the end result and their emotions are moulded by the end result, but cricketers do not think that way. They have their process, they believe in it and that is where the difference lies. 

"As a sportsman, you have to have the strength and willpower to shield yourself from the negative comments. If you start getting affected by it, your positivity goes away," Dhawan said.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli India National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read