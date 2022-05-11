Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Thomas And Uber Cup 2022: India Women Suffer Humiliating Defeat Against South Korea

The defeat will not count much as India have already sealed a quarterfinal berth in Uber Cup after ensuring a top-two finish in the Group D.

India's PV Sindhu returns a shot to South Korea's An Seyoung during their Thomas & Uber Cup match in Bangkok, May 11, 2022. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 2:27 pm

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was vanquished by world number four An Seyoung yet again as the Indian women's badminton team suffered a demoralising 0-5 defeat against Korea in their final group D match of the Uber Cup Final in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

After two successive wins against Canada and USA, it was a reality check for the young Indian team as it could not take a single game from the Koreans during the five-match tie.

However, the defeat will not count much as India have already sealed a quarterfinal berth after ensuring itself a top-two finish in the group after two victories.

For Sindhu, it was a disappointing outing as she succumbed to her straight fifth loss to An Seyoung, losing 15-21 14-21 this time in a lopsided contest as India conceded an early 0-1 lead.

The combo of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi was no match to world number two pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan, going down 13-21 12-21 in 39 minutes.

Aakarshi Kashyap then was sent packing 10-21 10-21 by world number 19 Kim Ga Eun as India surrendered the tie 0-3.

In the next two matches, Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Heeyong beat Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly 21-14 21-11, while Ashmita Chaliha lost 18-21 17-21 to Sim Yujin as Korea completed the 5-0 drubbing of India.

The Indian men's team will face Chinese Taipei in group C of Thomas Cup Final later in the day.

