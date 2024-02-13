Third Test National Cricket Championship For Deaf 2024 Starts

Four teams are participating in the third Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2024, the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said in a statement. (More Cricket News)
Hearing-impaired men's teams from Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are participating in the six-day tournament, which started on Monday.
Advertisement
The final is scheduled for February 17.
Advertisement
Dedicated to nurturing sports talent among specially-abled youth, Serum Institute of India, a part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, has joined hands with IDCA as the principal partner.
Advertisement
"It is an important tournament as it signals IDCA's focus on promoting not just world-class cricket, but also nurturing diversity and inclusion. All our partners share our vision and are committed to helping hearing-impaired cricketing talent and join the 'DaretoDream' movement to mainstream these players, who have won accolades for India," IDCA president Sumit Jain said.