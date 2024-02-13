Sports

Third Test National Cricket Championship For Deaf 2024 Starts

Hearing-impaired men's teams from Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are participating in the six-day tournament, which started on Monday

PTI

February 13, 2024

Indian Deaf cricket players. Photo: X/ @indian_deaf
Four teams are participating in the third Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2024, the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said in a statement. (More Cricket News)

Hearing-impaired men's teams from Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are participating in the six-day tournament, which started on Monday.

The final is scheduled for February 17.

Dedicated to nurturing sports talent among specially-abled youth, Serum Institute of India, a part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, has joined hands with IDCA as the principal partner.

"It is an important tournament as it signals IDCA's focus on promoting not just world-class cricket, but also nurturing diversity and inclusion. All our partners share our vision and are committed to helping hearing-impaired cricketing talent and join the 'DaretoDream' movement to mainstream these players, who have won accolades for India," IDCA president Sumit Jain said.

