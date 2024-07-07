Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'

Novak Djokovic claimed his fourth-set tie-break against Alexei Popyrin was the best he has played this year after defeating the Australian at Wimbledon. (More Tennis News)
Djokovic came from a set down to beat Popyrin in four, confirming his place in the last 16 with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) triumph. He will face Holger Rune next.
The world number two continued his record of having never lost to Popyrin in what was their third meeting, the previous one coming at the Australian Open earlier this year.
The Serbian praised Popyrin for his valiant effort, going on to admit the tie-break in the fourth saw him produce his highest level this year.
"It was another tough match. I didn’t expect anything less than what we experienced on the court today from Alexei," Djokovic said.
"I knew he was going to come to the match with confidence, a lot of self-belief. He was close to winning [when we played] in Australia earlier this year.
"With that serve and powerful forehand, he’s dangerous on any surface.
"I knew he was in form and he was going to come out believing he could win. He was the better player in the first set.
"I think I played a good second and third and the fourth was anybody’s game. He was serving very well. It was very difficult to read his serve.
"It was just a very challenging match, mentally as well, to hang in there. I'm not allowed to have big concentration lapses.
"I think I’ve done well in that regard in one of the best tie-breaks I’ve played this year, that’s for sure."
Data Debrief: Resilient Djokovic shows his class
While Djokovic was far from vintage in the first set, he showed the kind of resilience that we've seen throughout his career.
Djokovic became only the third player in the Open Era to achieve 50 Grand Slam match wins after turning 35, along with Ken Rosewall (64) and Roger Federer (62).