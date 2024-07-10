Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro

The seventh seed had never won a WTA main-draw match on grass courts until late last month but progressed into the last four at SW19 after triumphing 6-2 6-1 on Centre Court

Jasmine Paolini is into the Wimbledon semi-finals
info_icon

Jasmine Paolini moved into her first Wimbledon semi-final after breezing past Emma Navarro in straight sets on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

The seventh seed had never won a WTA main-draw match on grass courts until late last month but progressed into the last four at SW19 after triumphing 6-2 6-1 on Centre Court.

French Open finalist Paolini will fancy her chances of reaching the final as well, with world number 37 Donna Vekic – who overcame Lulu Sun in the quarter-finals – standing in her way of the showpiece.

Having profited from Madison Keys' injury-enforced retirement in the last round, Paolini was slow to get going after Navarro, who stunned Coco Gauff earlier in the competition, broke to seize an early 2-1 lead.

Yet the Italian appeared fuelled by that concession, winning on her opponent's service for three straight games to turn that deficit into a routine first-set triumph in just 27 minutes.

Donna Vekic of Croatia reacts during her quarterfinal match against Lulu Sun of New Zealand at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. - (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Claims Maiden Major Semifinal Spot With Comeback Win Over Lulu Sun

BY Associated Press

The 23-year-old Navarro struggled to regain her composure in the following set, missing two break-point chances at 1-1 before Paolini followed up by breaking to snatch a 3-1 advantage.

World number seven Paolini hammered home that advantage soon after, cutting through Navarro with ease en route to victory in less than an hour.

Data Debrief: Italian history for Paolini

Paolini is the first Italian women's player to reach the semi-finals at this tournament, having not previously ever won at Wimbledon before this edition.

The 28-year-old is also the oldest player to reach their first semi-finals in two different grand slams during the same season, since Betty Stove in 1977.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill's Troops Eye Series Lead; Playing XIs And Toss Soon
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Toss Update: England Elect To Field First At Lords' - Check Playing XIs
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana Guide India To 10-Wicket Victory - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Skipper Braithwate Opens With Debutant Mikyle Louis As England Bowl First
  5. Gautam Gambhir May Also Keep Batting Coach's Role; Abhishek Nayar To Be His Deputy: Report
Football News
  1. Euro 2024: Yamal Produces Long-range Stunner To Become Youngest Scorer In Major Tournament History
  2. Spain Vs France: From Lamine Yamal's History To Kylian Mbappe's Blues - Talking Points From First Semi-Final
  3. Uruguay Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final 2 Preview: Los Cafeteros' Streak Vs La Celeste's Dream - What's Next?
  4. Euro 2024: 'One Step Away From Glory', Says Spain's Hero Dani Olmo After France Triumph
  5. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 semifinal Data Dive: Spain Hand Baton To Yamal, Olmo Emulates Roja Great
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  3. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections; Shiv Sena Removes Rajesh Shah As Deputy Leader
  2. Portraits Of Heat
  3. Pune: Puja Khedkar, Trainee IAS Officer, Transferred Over 'VIP' Demands, Using Beacon On Her Audi
  4. An Unequal Heat: In Photos
  5. Godmen And Mortal Women: Who's To Blame For Hathras Stampede?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  2. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
  3. 'Indian 2': Martial Arts Instructor Files Complaint Seeking Ban Against The Use Of Varma Kalai In The Film
  4. Cartoon Network Addresses Rumours Of Shutdown: There Is No Truth To The Speculation
  5. MM Keeravaani Claims 'RRR's Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' Was Not His 'Best' Composition
US News
  1. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  2. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  3. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  4. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  5. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
World News
  1. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  2. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  3. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 50% In MP By-Poll Elections; Shiv Sena Removes Rajesh Shah As Deputy Leader
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row