Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Claims Maiden Major Semifinal Spot With Comeback Win Over Lulu Sun

Donna Vekic Wimbledon 2024 AP Photo
Donna Vekic of Croatia reacts during her quarterfinal match against Lulu Sun of New Zealand at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
info_icon

Donna Vekic persevered to win the biggest match of her career. (More Tennis News)

The 28-year-old Croatian, slowed in recent years by injuries, reached her first Grand Slam semifinal in her 43rd appearance at a major tournament by beating qualifier Lulu Sun 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

“I felt like I was dying out there, the first two sets. But I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end," Vekic said in an on-court interview.

Vekic becomes the second woman representing Croatia to reach the last four at the All England Club, after Mirjana Lucic in 1999.

The 23-year-old Sun, who played college tennis at the University of Texas, was making her debut at the grass-court tournament and is the first player from New Zealand to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals in the Open era.

Lulu Sun reacts after winning a point against Emma Raducanu of Britain during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon in London. - AP/Alberto Pezzali
Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu

BY Tejas Rane

“It was a really tough match, she played unbelievable," said Vekic, who had knee surgery in 2021. “She really pushed me to my limits.”

She will next play either No. 7 Jasmine Paolini or No. 19 Emma Navarro.

Serving for the second set at 5-3, Vekic committed five double-faults to help Sun break, but Vekic broke right back to force a deciding set, which the veteran player dominated.

On Centre Court, No. 1 Jannik Sinner was playing No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the Australian Open final, which Sinner won in five sets for his first Grand Slam title.

