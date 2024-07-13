Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova's Maiden Title At All England Club Marks Best Day Of Her Life

Barbora Krejcikova said winning Wimbledon marks the best day of her life as she celebrated an unexpected triumph

Barbora Krejcikova with her maiden Wimbledon trophy
info_icon

Barbora Krejcikova said winning Wimbledon marks the best day of her life as she celebrated an unexpected triumph. (More Tennis News)

The Czech earned her maiden title at All England Club with a hard-fought 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini in Saturday's final.

It brought up Krejcikova's second grand slam title, after the 2021 French Open, making her the seventh player to win their first women's singles finals at both tournaments.

Having pulled off three major shocks to get to the final, knocking out Danielle Collins, Jelena Ostapenko, and Elena Rybakina, Krejcikova appeared stunned when she finally got her hands on the trophy.

"I don't have any words right now, it's just unbelievable. It's definitely the best day of my tennis career and also the best day of my life," Krejcikova said.

"It's super difficult to explain what I'm feeling right now. I would like to congratulate Jasmine and her team. She had a great two weeks, it was a great final, and we were fighting for every point.

"I think nobody believes that I got to the final and nobody believes that I won Wimbledon. I still can't believe it.

"I didn't really have a good beginning to the season. It's unbelievable I'm stood here now, and I've won Wimbledon. I have no idea [how it happened]."

Following her win over Rybakina in the semi-final, Krejcikova paid tribute to Jana Novotna, who passed away in 2017 from ovarian cancer at the age of 49.

She first met the 1998 Wimbledon winner 10 years ago, and has now emulated her former mentor's achievements.

"I think that day, knocking on her door, it changed my life," an emotional Krejcikova added. "Because in that period when I finished the juniors, I didn’t know what to do – should I continue playing pro or go into education?

"She was the one who told me I had the potential, and I should definitely turn pro. Before she passed away, she told me I can win a slam.

"I achieved that in Paris in 2021 – it was an unbelievable moment for me, and I never really dreamed I would win the same trophy as Jana did in 1998."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs Dindigul Dragons, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs DD Match 13
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 5th T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Pakistan, World Championship Of Legends 2024 Final Highlights: Yuvraj & Co Surge To WCL Title After Rayudu's Batting Glitter
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: 'We Need To Be The Best Colombia To Beat Argentina', Nestor Lorenzo Acknowledges
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Hopes Angel Di Maria Signs Off With 'Another Goal' In Final Game
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Kane Admits 'I'd Swap Everything' For Final Glory
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: England Must Win To Earn 'Respect Of The Footballing World', Gareth Southgate Insists
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Jesus Navas Confirms International Retirement After Final
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova's Maiden Title At All England Club Marks Best Day Of Her Life
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini To 'Keep Smiling' Despite Consecutive Grand Slam Final Losses
  4. Krejcikova Vs Paolini, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Beats Italian To Claim Maiden Title At All England Club - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen's Singles Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP, Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt
  2. Puja Khedkar Row: Retired Bureaucrat Father Says Her Daughter Is ‘Victim Of Conspiracy’
  3. The ISRO Espionage Case: Nambi Narayanan’s 30-Year Struggle For Justice
  4. Ambani Wedding: PM Modi Attends Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony In Mumbai
  5. ‘Quick, Cheap Popularity’: Gwalior Sets Rules For Public Shoots After Woman's Reel Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  2. Trump Rally Shooting: Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Butler Rally; Gunman And 1 Dead | Top Points
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Why Are Angry Birds On The Beach Disrupting Drones Deployed To Monitor Sharks?
  5. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
World News
  1. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  2. Trump Rally Shooting: Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Butler Rally; Gunman And 1 Dead | Top Points
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Nepal: Army Personnel Conducts Rescue Operation After Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses
  5. Somalia: At Least 8 Killed In Shootout During Failed Jailbreak In Mogadishu
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 Highlights: INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election; Facebook Lifts Restrictions On Trump
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News Highlights: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini To Win Wimbledon Women's Singles Final