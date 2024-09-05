Jannik Sinner was pleased with how he "stayed in every moment" in a "tough" US Open quarter-final against Daniil Medvedev. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
The world number one is the only grand slam winner left in the draw after overcoming Medvedev, the 2021 champion at Flushing Meadows, in four sets.
Sinner has reached the semi-final at the US Open for the first time in his career, becoming the fourth active player to reach that stage at all four grand slams.
His triumph means he will play Jack Draper for a place in the final, with the Brit yet to drop a set in an impressive display in New York.
And Sinner acknowledged how hard he had to work to get there after going toe-to-toe with Medvedev for the third time in grand slams this year.
"Tough match, obviously," Sinner said. "Starting a break up in the first and third helps with the confidence, it helped me mentally to stay there in every moment.
"We played in Australia this year and then London. We knew it was going to be very physical. It was strange the first two sets because whoever made the first break then started to roll.
"I'm happy how I handled the situation, it's very tough against him. I think it was a great match from both sides. The fourth set was very tough."
Meanwhile, Medvedev was unable to capitalise on a strong second set, as the only former US Open champion left in the men's draw crashed out.
The Russian made six double faults and 57 unforced errors as he struggled to match Sinner's aggressive play in the latter stages.
"Sometimes you feel like you're doing all good, and then you miss, and then you have question marks, et cetera," Medvedev said.
"Maybe today I was going for a little bit more risky shots, I was missing just a bit more. As I said, one moment I kind of got lost in my misses."