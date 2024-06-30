Sumit Nagal Vs Miomir Kecmanovic Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

India's Sumit Nagal has finally made his way to the Wimbledon first round and the Indian singles player will take on Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday, July 1 on Court 10. (More Tennis News)
26-year-old Nagal is the first Indian to participate in the main draw of the men's singles at Wimbledon since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019. If he manages to beat his opponents, Nagal could be in line to face world no. 1 Jannik Sinner in the third round.
The duo know their each other's game very well, having faced each other in the opening round of an ATP 250 event in Cologne in 2020 where the Serbian prevailed 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1.
When is the Sumit Nagal Vs Miomir Kecmanovic, first round match at Wimbledon?
The Sumit Nagal Vs Miomir Kecmanovic, first round match, will be played on Monday, July 1.
What time is the Sumit Nagal Vs Miomir Kecmanovic, first round match at Wimbledon?
The Sumit Nagal Vs Miomir Kecmanovic, first round match at Wimbledon will begin at 8:00 pm IST (approximately).
On which court will the Sumit Nagal Vs Miomir Kecmanovic, first round match at Wimbledon will be played?
The Sumit Nagal Vs Miomir Kecmanovic, first round match at Wimbledon will be played on Court No, 10.
Where to watch Wimbledon 2024?
The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.
Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.
In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.