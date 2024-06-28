Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna Among Four Indians In Main Draw

X/@usopen
Rohan Bopanna will play alongside Matthew Ebden Photo: X/@usopen
info_icon

Four Indians — Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji — will be competing in the main draw of Wimbledon 2024. (More Tennis News)

All four of them will play in the men's doubles category and there will no Indian representation in any other division.

Rohan Bopanna will play with Australian Matthew Ebden while Sumit Nagal will battle partner Serbia's Dusan Lajovic. Balaji will join forces with local star Luke Johnson and Bhambri will team up with Frenchman Albano Olivetti.

Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon 2023. - X | Wimbledon
Bopanna and Ebden, the reigning Australian Open champions, finished as semifinalists in last year's Wimbledon and will look to better their performance this time around. The Bopanna-Ebden duo, which had climbed to the top of ATP doubles rankings, also went into the semifinals of the recently-concluded French Open.

The Bopanna-Ebden pairing had also knocked out N Sriram Balaji in the third round of the French Open men's doubles. Incidentally, Bopanna and Balaji have been named as India's pair for the doubles event of the Paris Olympics.

The second-seeded pairing of Bopanna and Ebden will begin their campaign against the French duo of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Adrina Mannarino.

Balaji and Johnson will be up against fourth seeds Argentina's Marcelo Arevalo and Croatia's Mate Pavic in the opening round.

Nagal and his partner Lajovic will take on Spanish duo of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in the first round while the Bhambri-Olivetti pairing will open its campaign against Kazakh duo of Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko.

Wimbledon 2024 takes place from July 1 to July 14 with Carlos Alcaraz being the defending champion in the men's singles.

How to watch Wmbledon 2024 in India?

Wimbledon 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app in India from July 1 to 14.

