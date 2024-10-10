Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic believed his straight-set triumph against Roman Safiullin at the Shanghai Masters was almost perfect, while reiterating his desire to compete at the very top. (More Tennis News)
Djokovic, featuring in his first tournament since his shock US Open exit, was largely untroubled in a 6-3 6-2 win against the Russian on Wednesday.
The world number four's triumph also saw him become the first player to reach 10 quarter-finals at the tournament in Shanghai, claiming his 37th victory in the process.
Djokovic is on a quest to claim his 100th ATP tour title, hoping to join the elite club that includes only Jimmy Connor and Roger Federer who have reached that milestone.
The Serbian had already beaten Alex Michelsen and Flavio Cobolli to reach the round of 16, and will face Czech teenager Jakub Mensik for a place in the final four.
And the 24-time grand slam champion said his tennis at the tournament so far is bringing him "a lot of joy".
"Very close to 10. The [past two matches] are some of the best matches I've played in a while," Djokovic said.
"I'm enjoying myself on the court and when you play well you are feeling good, there is a lot of joy in striking a tennis ball.
"These matches and sensations are the reasons why I still play.
"I believe I can play at a high level and it's about keeping that consistency.”