Novak Djokovic saw off Roman Safiullin to reach his 10th Shanghai Masters quarter-final with a straight-sets win on Wednesday. (More Tennis News)
The Serb, a four-time champion in the tournament, rallied to a 6-3 6-2 victory in just 74 minutes.
Djokovic made a lightning-quick start, serving to love to win the opening game, but had to remain patient as he waited for an opening, which he found with a three-game winning streak at the end of the first set.
Any hopes Safiullin had of a comeback were then squashed as he saw his serve broken first in the second.
Djokovic was clinical from that point, defending a break point – his third in the match – before claiming another break on his way to a comfortable victory.
As his hunt for a 100th tour-level title goes on, Jakub Mensik now stands between Djokovic and a place in the last four.
Data Debrief: Djokovic continues Shanghai dominance
At his 95th at ATP Masters 1000 events overall, Djokovic has become the first player to reach 10 quarter-finals at the Shanghai Masters, since its inauguration in 2009.
It was also his 37th win at the tournament, extending his own record as he keeps the title in his sights.
If he can get his hands on the trophy, he would be just the third man to win 100 tour-level titles in the Open Era (after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer).