Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Taylor Fritz defeated Fabian Marozsan in a thrilling comeback at the Shanghai Masters 2025, winning 2-6, 7-6, 7-6 on Friday

Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Marozsan Shanghai Masters 2025
Taylor Fritz celebrates his win over Fabian Marozsan in Shanghai Masters 2025.
Summary
  • Taylor Fritz won against Fabian Marozsan at Shanghai Masters 2025

  • Fritz came back from a set down to win 2-6, 7-6, 7-6

  • This victory marks Fritz's 50th on the ATP Tour in 2025

  • Fritz now faces Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the next round

  • Casper Ruud retired during his match against Zizou Bergs due to injury

Taylor Fritz won two tie-breaks as he recovered from a set down to beat Fabian Marozsan in his opening match at the Shanghai Masters on Friday.

Marozsan dumped three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka out of the ATP Masters 1000 event in the first round, and it initially looked as though he might get the better of another big name in Fritz.

The Hungarian saved two break points in the opening game, but the pressure went the other way for the rest of the first set, with back-to-back breaks seeing Marozsan take it 6-2.

The world number 57, who received vocal support from the crowd, also kept the second set on serve throughout, forcing Fritz into a tie-break.

Only three points went against the serve there, too, but Fritz clinched two of those mini breaks to take the contest to the distance.

The third set followed a similar pattern, with Fritz missing two match points against the serve at 6-5 up, as another tie-break was needed.

But Fritz was far more comfortable the second time around, only dropping a single point to emerge a 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-1) victor in two hours and 23 minutes.

Fritz will face Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the next round, but Casper Ruud will not be present in the last 32 after he retired in the final set against Zizou Bergs.

Ruud was losing 3-6 7-5 4-1 when he complained of a wrist injury, leaving Bergs – who had been highly impressive to that point – to face Francisco Cerundolo next.

Data Debrief: Half-century for Fritz

Fritz's victory was his 50th on the ATP Tour in 2025, making this his third straight year with a half-century of wins.

He is just the fourth non-European player to achieve that feat since 2000, after Lleyton Hewitt, Andy Roddick and Kei Nishikori. 

Published At:
