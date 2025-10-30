Brighton Vs Leeds United Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Brighton face Leeds United in English Premier League on November 1
Brighton come off the back of a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in EFL Cup 2025-26
Leeds United aim for consecutive wins after defeating West Ham 2-1
Fabian Hurzeler was left to rue Brighton's missed opportunities in their EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal, but he is confident his team can bounce back in the Premier League this Saturday.
Hurzeler watched on as goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka sealed a 2-0 win for Mikel Arteta's side in midweek, but the scoreline did not tell the full story.
Indeed, Brighton registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.6 from their 18 shots, six of which were on target, compared to Arsenal's 1.22 from their 16 attempts.
The Seagulls also squandered three big chances, and with a clash against Leeds United in the Premier League on the horizon, Hurzeler is focused on getting a result.
"It's a strange feeling not being in the next round," Hurzeler said. "You don't usually get as many chances in a game against Arsenal, so you have to score.
"And if you do that, you are in the next round. We had several shots but couldn't score, so that is frustrating. Their first goal changed the game – it's not easier to score goals here.
"It is a missed opportunity. It's a game of results, and we have to deliver those, so now we have to analyse why we didn't do that in the last two games.
"We have to take the positives. The nice thing is that we have our third game in a week in three days, when we will try to do better against Leeds. That is our focus now."
Leeds find themselves a point and two places behind Brighton ahead of their trip to the Amex, having downed struggling West Ham 2-1 last time out.
Quickfire goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon early in the first half proved enough, despite Mateus Fernandes' header reducing the deficit late on.
But overall, it was a positive day at the office for Daniel Farke's team, none more so than Aaronson, who scored just the second Premier League goal of his career in what was his 45th appearance in the competition.
"It was a relief, to be honest with you. Letting the team down a little bit last week, not scoring, it was tough mentally because you don't get many chances in this league," the American said.
"It was difficult for a moment, but I kept at it. I worked this whole week at my finishing. I am proud of my mentality, and I am proud of the group.
"We had a conversation the last couple of games. We have given away late goals, and we haven't been at our best at late stages of the game.
"I think we have this next-man-up mentality where I think everybody is ready to play and everybody is winning their chance."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brighton – Danny Welbeck
Only Erling Haaland (11), Antoine Semenyo and Igor Thiago (both six) have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Welbeck (five).
The 34-year-old also has a good record against Leeds in the top-flight, registering three goal involvements (two goals, one assist) in four appearances against them.
Leeds United – Sean Longstaff
Longstaff has been a shrewd addition for Leeds so far this season, with the midfielder notching two assists in the Premier League in 2025-26.
He has only managed more in one campaign (four in 2022-23 for Newcastle United), while his 2.5 created chances per 90 minutes are his best in a season in the top-flight.
MATCH PREDICTION: BRIGHTON WIN
Brighton have never lost in six Premier League meetings with Leeds (W3 D3), both the most they have faced a side without losing and the most the Whites have faced a side without winning in the competition.
The Seagulls have also kept a clean sheet in their last seven home league games against Leeds, their longest run without conceding against an opponent in their history.
Meanwhile, Leeds have never gone eight away league games without a goal against another side (also seven against Liverpool between March 1980 and August 1993).
The Amex Stadium is the ground at which Leeds have played most often in their history in all competitions without winning (nine games).
However, Farke's team are looking to record consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since November 2022. They have followed up their last six Premier League wins with a draw and five defeats, since last winning consecutive games.
Leeds also had 26 more shots than their opponents in the Premier League during October (48 for, 22 faced), the third-best positive differential behind Arsenal and Manchester City (both 27). Despite this, the Whites conceded more goals (five) than they netted (three).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brighton – 66.3%
Draw – 18.3%
Leeds United – 15.3%