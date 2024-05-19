Tennis

Nadal Vs Djokovic At French Open? Fans Desperate For Final Clash Of Legends At Roland Garros

While Rafael Nadal's participation at his pet Roland Garros event is still uncertain, Novak Djokovic's form going into the clay court Grand Slam has been disappointing. If they meet, it will in all likelihood be the final face-off of tennis' old guard

File photo of tennis legends Novak Djokovic (left) and Rafael Nadal.
info_icon

The clock has been ticking, ever since Roger Federer retired. Though Novak Djokovic continues to display supreme stamina and fitness, Rafael Nadal is fighting a losing battle with injury. And thus, arises the question: will French Open 2024 give us the final face-off of tennis' old guard? (More Tennis News)

That Nadal is into the fag end of his career is a fact confirmed by the man himself. But will we even see him in action for one last time at the event he has made his own? We still do not know for sure.

“The idea is to go to Roland Garros, but we haven't decided anything yet. We will see how the next training goes. He lacks a bit of coaching rhythm. We go from day to day,” is what Nadal's coach Carlos Moya told Sportal.

Rafael Nadal. - X/@rolandgaros
French Open 2024: Schedule, Live Streaming, Will Rafael Nadal Play? Has Sumit Nagal Qualified? - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Having played and reigned at the top-flight himself, the 47-year-old Moya understands the demands and challenges of playing elite tennis under the limelight, even when your body isn't your ally anymore. He also knows how much the clay court Grand Slam means to Nadal and his fans, and to what extent the Spanish legend will go for a final shot at the title.

In short, it is complicated. Nadal said as much after his 6-1, 6-3 loss to Hubert Hurkacz at the second round of the Italian Open in Rome.

“The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today,” the titan said after the match. “But if I have to say what’s my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I’m going to say: ‘Be in Roland Garros and try my best’. Physically I have some issues, but not probably enough to say [I’m] not playing in the most important event of my tennis career.

“Let’s see what’s going on, how I feel myself mentally tomorrow, after tomorrow, and in one week. If I feel ready, I’m going to try to be there and fight for the things that I have been fighting the last 15 years, [even] if now [it] seems impossible.”

As for Nadal's long-standing rival Djokovic, though injury is not a concern, recent form sure is. The world number one has suffered a sizeable slump and been having a torrid time this season, especially going by his exalted standards.

Novak Djokovic - Getty Images
Djokovic To Undergo Extra Medical Tests After Italian Open Defeat, Cites Feeling 'Different' After Bottle Injury

BY Outlook International Desk

With no titles and not even a final appearance to his name in 2024, the Serbian has decided to accept a late wildcard for the Geneva Open - a move that has surprised many. This will be Djokovic's debut at the ATP 250 event and for his tournament opener, the soon-to-be 37-year-old might well take on another legend of the sport- Andy Murray.

The British veteran will meet Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Geneva event on Monday (May 20), and the winner will lock horns with 'Djoker' in round two. Murray himself is looked at by many as a luminous member of men's singles tennis' old guard, but recurring injuries over the years have taken a huge toll on the 37-year-old, who has said that he is likely to retire after this summer.

Tennis lovers hence find themselves playing the familiar yet dreaded waiting game, when it comes to Nadal, Djokovic, the French Open and beyond. Will they, won't they (clash one last time)? We must endure a bit more to find out.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  2. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Harsh Arora’s Ex-Girlfriend Shakes Things Up In A Bid To Rekindle Their Romance
  3. Want To Do Quality Work, Says Actor Shilpa Shinde
  4. Shruti Haasan Offers A Peek Into Her Sunday: ‘Over-Sleeping, Self-Love And Biriyani’
  5. Richa Chadha shares how 'Tu Raja Ki Raj Dulari' was made by composer Sneha Khanwalkar
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Build-Up To Premier League Season Finale
  2. NBA: Luka Doncic Among 'Best In The World', Says Coach Jason Kidd After Mavericks Win
  3. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Guwahati
  4. Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. Paul McCartney's Song Starts Paralympics On 100-Day Countdown To Opening Ceremony In Paris
World News
  1. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  2. Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Suffers A 'Hard Landing,' State TV Says Without Further Details
  3. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
  4. Key Antarctica Meetings Begin In Kochi On May 20 Under Shadow Of Ukraine Conflict
  5. Heavy Rains Set Off Flash Floods In Northern Afghanistan, Killing At Least 47 People
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup