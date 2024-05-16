French Open 2024: Schedule, Live Streaming, Will Rafael Nadal Play? Has Sumit Nagal Qualified? - All You Need To Know

The French Open 2024 is upon us and here is every single major detail that you should know about the prestigious clay court tournament. (More Tennis News)
The second Grand Slam of the year, the French Open at the Roland Garros will have Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek battling it out in a tough field to defend their respective singles titles.
The big question however is whether Rafael Nadal will be in action or not? Will he be able to deliver a great final hoorah at a place that he ruled for all his career?
For Indian tennis fans, whether or not Sumit Nagal will play is something everyone wants to know.
Here are all such details and everything else that you would want to know about the French Open 2024.
When Is The French Open?
The tournament begins on May 26 and ends on June 9. However, the qualifying rounds begin from May 20.
When are the French Open Singles Finals
The women's singles final will be played on June 8, Saturday while the men's singles summit clash takes place on Sunday, June 9.
What Is The Venue Of French Open?
The clay-court Grand Slam tournament takes place at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris the French capital.
When Is The French Open Draw?
The draw for the tournament takes place on May 23.
Will Rafael Nadal Play At The French Open?
Rafael Nadal is expected to be in action in Paris at the tournament which he has won a record 14 times. He was on the French Open entry list released last month. However, the Spaniard had indicated earlier that he will only compete at the Roland Garros if his body allows.
Nadal has been struggling with injuries in the recent years and missed the last French Open and it is expected to be his final appearance at the Roland Garros.
Will Sumit Nagal Play At The French Open?
Sumit Nagal is set to become the first Indian in five years to compete in the singles main draw of the French Open.
He made it to the main draw due to his world ranking of 80.
Where To Watch French Open In India?
French Open 2024 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The tournament will be live streamed on SonyLiv application and its website.
French Open 2024 Schedule
Monday, May 20 - Friday, May 24: Qualifying
Sunday, May 25: Men's and women's singles first round
Monday, May 26: Men's and women's singles first round
Tuesday, May 27: Men's and women's singles first round
Wednesday, May 28: Men's and women's singles second round
Thursday, May 29: Men's and women's singles second round
Friday, May 30: Men's and women's singles third round
Saturday, June 1: Men's and women's singles third round
Sunday, June 2: Men's and women's singles fourth round
Monday, June 3: Men's and women's singles fourth round
Tuesday, June 4: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals
Wednesday, June 5: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals
Thursday, June 6: Women's singles semi-finals
Friday, June 7: Men's singles semi-finals
Saturday, June 8: Women's singles final, men's doubles final
Sunday, June 9: Men's singles final, women's doubles final