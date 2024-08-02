Tennis

Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul

Andy Murray's tennis career has come to an end as he and Dan Evans were beaten by Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz in straight sets at the Paris Olympics

Andy Murray's tennis career has come to an end as he and Dan Evans were beaten by Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz in straight sets at the Paris Olympics. (More Tennis News)

The two-time gold medallist had twice come from the jaws of defeat at the tournament, but there was to be no miracle this time as they were beaten 6-2 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Murray and Evans endured a nightmare start to proceedings, conceding a double break to their American opponents which proved to be decisive in deciding the opening set.

Despite a better start in the second, Paul and Fritz would again stamp their authority on the encounter, racing into a 5-2 lead and to within a game of victory. 

But as shown in the previous rounds, Murray and Evans showcased grit and determination to claw themselves to within a game of levelling the contest after saving one match point in the eighth game. 

However, Fritz's strong serving would come to the fore as it had done throughout the contest on Court Suzanne Lenglen, making no mistake to wrap up the victory. 

Paul and Fritz will face Matthew Ebden and John Peers for a place in the final, potentially setting up an all-American clash with Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram. 

Data Debrief: Murray's farewell ends in disappointment

There was to be no comeback from Murray and Evans this time around, as tennis says goodbye to one of its greatest ever players. 

But the encounter belonged to the Americans, whose performances on serve proved to be the difference at Roland-Garros. 

Fritz and Paul would win 63% of their 40 first serve points, winning seven service games compared to the Brits' four. 

