Tennis

Novak Djokovic Eclipses Another Roger Federer Record; Becomes Oldest Top-Ranked Man

Djokovic is 36 — he turns 37 next month — and is now older than Federer was on his last day atop the rankings in June 2018

Advertisement

X%2F%40wimbledon
Novak Djokovic (L) and Roger Federer Photo: X/@wimbledon
info_icon

Novak Djokovic has surpassed another tennis record once held by Roger Federer, becoming the oldest man to be ranked No. 1 in the ATP Tour's computerised rankings. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic is 36 — he turns 37 next month — and is now older than Federer was on his last day atop the rankings in June 2018. Monday gives Djokovic 420 total weeks at that spot, extending another mark Federer (who was there for 310 weeks) had at one time before Djokovic broke it.

Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam singles titles also are the most by a man in tennis history and the most by anyone in the Open era, which began in 1968. Federer broke Pete Sampras' men's record of 14 major championships and retired with 20, before Rafael Nadal (now with 22) and Djokovic overtook him.

Advertisement

Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal celebrates win over Matteo Arlandi in the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. - X | Rolex Monte Carlos Masters
Monte Carlo Masters: Sumit Nagal Beats Matteo Arnaldi, Becomes First Indian To Reach 2nd Round

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Djokovic entered this week in the Monte Carlo Masters clay-court tournament as he prepares to defend his title at the French Open, where play begins on May 26. It will be Djokovic's first competitive action since he split from coach Goran Ivanisevic.

He has held onto No. 1 since returning there most recently last September after winning the US Open.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner remained at No. 2 in Monday's rankings, followed by Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, all in the same places as a week ago.

Advertisement

There was no movement in the WTA women's top five, either, with Iga Swiatek at No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka at No. 2 and Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula next.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Roadshow In Chennai Today; Congress Moves EC Against Prime Minister Over 'Muslim League' Remark
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him