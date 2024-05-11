Tennis

Djokovic Comes 'Prepared' With Helmet Day After Getting Hit On Head By Fan's Bottle: Watch

Djokovic strapped on a helmet over his cap on Saturday before signing autographs for his fans who had lined up to see their favourite superstar outside the venue of the ongoing Italian Open

Day after getting hit on head by a water bottle while greeting the fans, top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic on Saturday came back to meet his followers in his "protective gear". (More Tennis News)

Djokovic strapped on a helmet over his cap on Saturday before signing autographs for his fans who had lined up to see their favourite superstar outside the venue of the ongoing Italian Open.

 "Today I came prepared," he wrote on social media.

The Serbian superstar did this antic as he was entering the venue for practice session.

Novak Djokovic Injury Update: Tennis Great 'Fine' After Being Hit By Bottle At Italian Open

Earlier on Friday, Djokovic ended up on the floor after being hit by a water bottle thrown by an unknown person from the audience when he was giving an autograph to a fan after his Round of 64 match of the Italian Open.

In the video, Serbian tennis star can be seen approaching a fan to sign an autograph. Suddenly, a water bottle is thrown at him, hitting him in the head and leaving him stunned and on the ground. He was then taken to the hospital by his bodyguards for treatment.

Djokovic later posted a message on X to assuage any fears, and thank fans for their support after the incident.

"Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday," he wrote on X.

A statement from the Italian Open stated: "Novak Djokovic has been accidentally hit by a bottle while signing autographs. This is not being treated as a deliberate act, but as an accident. A boy was calling out to get an autograph and the bottle fell out of his bag. Novak has been taken to the medical centre."

The tournament later updated the statement: "Novak has undergone the necessary checks and has already left to return to his hotel. His condition is not a cause for concern."

