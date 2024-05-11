Novak Djokovic Injury Update: Tennis Great 'Fine' After Being Hit By Bottle At Italian Open

Novak Djokovic says he is "fine" after being hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs following his win at the Italian Open. (More Tennis News)
A video on social media showed Djokovic being hit by the object from the stands before falling to the floor.
The Serbian was helped out of the arena by security so he could receive medical treatment.
Djokovic later posted a message on X to assuage any fears, and thank fans for their support after the incident.
He said: "Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday."
A statement from the Italian Open said: "Novak Djokovic has been accidentally hit by a bottle while signing autographs.
"This is not being treated as a deliberate act, but as an accident. A boy was calling out to get an autograph and the bottle fell out of his bag. Novak has been taken to the medical centre."
They later issued an update, which read: "Novak has undergone the necessary checks and has already left to return to his hotel. His condition is not a cause for concern."
The incident happened after Djokovic’s 6-3 6-1 win over Corentin Moutet when he approached supporters in the stands.