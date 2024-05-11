Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Alejandro Tabilo Live Streaming, Italian Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Rome ATP Masters 1000 Match

Novak Djokovic takes on Alejandro Tabilo in the Italian Open 2024 second round. Here are the live streaming, timing, venue and other details

X/@ROLEXMCMASTERS
Novak Djokovic will be in action at the Italian Open. Photo: X/@ROLEXMCMASTERS
Current world number one Novak Djokovic will be eyeing a spot in the third of the Italian Open 2024 when he faces off 29 seed, Alejandro Tabilo in the Round of 32. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic defeated Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1 on Centre Court. However, the match was marred by the off-court incident when the Serb was hit on the head with a water bottle as he collapsed to the floor.

However, the 36-year-old took to X to thank his fans for his concern. He wrote, “Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack,” Djokovic posted on X. “See you all on Sunday.”

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a match against France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. - AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Faints After Being Hit By Water Bottle On Head - Video

BY Jagdish Yadav

Live Streaming

When will Novak Djokovic Vs Alejandro Tabilo, the second round match at the Italian Open 2024 take place?

The Novak Djokovic Vs Alejandro Tabilo, the second round match at the Italian Open 2024 will be played on Sunday, May 12 at the Centre Court.

What time will the Novak Djokovic Vs Alejandro Tabilo, the second round match at the Italian Open 2024 begin?

The Novak Djokovic Vs Alejandro Tabilo, the second round match at the Italian Open 2024 has not been declared yet.

Where to watch Italian Open 2024 in India?

Indian tennis fans can watch their favourite player play on Sony/MSM for men, and women's' matches will be telecasted on tennis channel. The matches start from 1:30pm IST onwards.

