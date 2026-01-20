Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic, Australian Open: Japanese Survives First-Round Scare To Win Three-Setter

Naomi Osaka faced a tough battle against Antonia Ruzic, who pushed her to the edge on several occasions. But the Japanese tennis star broke through the pressure and eventually secured an entry in second round

Naomi Osaka celebrating her battling first-round win at the Australian Open
  • Naomi Osaka entered the second round of Australian Open 2026

  • She defeated Antonia Ruzic 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the first-round encounter

  • Ruzic gave Osaka a scare and the Japanese had to show grit to get over her challenge

Naomi Osaka booked her spot in the second round of the Australian Open after a testing win over Antonia Ruzic.

Osaka won 6-3 3-6 6-4 in two hours and 24 minutes on Rod Laver Arena and will face Sorana Cirstea, who defeated last year’s lucky loser fourth-rounder Eva Lys, in the next round.

After racing into a 3-0 lead in the opening set, Osaka looked to be on her way to a routine victory, with Ruzic also having to save four break points in the fourth game.

And although Ruzic broke back to level the first at 3-3, Osaka kept her cool to eventually convert another break point and win the first.

Ruzic’s confidence seemed to be much higher in the second as she took Osaka’s first service game and held her own to take the first-round tie to a deciding set.

The match seemed to be heading for a tiebreak after back-to-back breaks from both players, but Osaka managed to create one last break point opportunity, which was also her first match point, and she clinched victory with a powerful backhand down the line.

Elsewhere, Belinda Bencic continued her strong start to 2026 with a straight-sets win over Katie Boulter.

Bencic won 6-0 7-5 against the Briton, winning the first set in just 27 minutes before Boulter provided more resistance in the second.

Data Debrief: Osaka maintains Melbourne magic

Osaka has now won 27 main draw matches at the Australian Open; she only has more wins at the US Open so far in her career (28) at a single WTA level event.

And since her main draw debut at the event in 2016, only Aryna Sabalenka (28) has claimed more women’s singles wins at the Australian Open than Osaka (27, level with Madison Keys).

United States' Madison Keys - | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bencic, meanwhile, has now won all six of her singles matches in 2026, which include wins over Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini in the United Cup.

