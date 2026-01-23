Naomi Osaka Vs Maddison Inglis Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Naomi Osaka will take on Maddison Inglis in Australian Open 2026 third round
The Japanese has never faced Australian Inglis in her career
This is only the second time Maddison is appearing in a Grand Slam third round
Naomi Osaka will eye a fourth-round spot in the Australian Open 2026 as she will take on Australia's Maddison Inglis in the third-round encounter. Osaka defeated Sorana Cirstea in three-sets in the second-round match to make her way to the next round.
Osaka, world no. 12, is yet to face Maddison Inglis ever in her career. Just on quality and recent form and how the competition has spanned for Osaka so far, she is a favourite to progress into the fourth round.
Inglis, on the other hand, is coming out of a solid victory against veteran Laura Siegemund. Inglis held her own in a long tie-breaker and eventually came out victorious. The world number 168 won 6-4, 6-7 (3-7). 7-6 (10-7). This is her only second third-round appearance, but she has materials to surprise Osaka.
Naomi Osaka Vs Maddison Inglis, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Naomi Osaka Vs Maddison Inglis, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Naomi Osaka Vs Maddison Inglis, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The match starts at 3:10 PM IST approx.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open starting from January 18, 2026 will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.